Ebola: Medic gets infected through sex

By Steven Denis Matege

A medic is in an Ebola treatment unit (ETU) in Mubende district after contracting the virus from sexual intercourse with her boyfriend who is also a medic.

“Ebola is sexually transmitted and when I tell you to stay away (from sex) for one year or use a condom (after recovering from the virus), I am telling you science. Somebody tried to experiment in Mubende and it is history. The woman is in the ETU,” Health minister Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng said.

She added that she laughed at the medic when she learnt about how the medic, whose identity she declined to divulge, contracted Ebola.

“I laughed because it is a medical person who thought I was trying to tell stories. The girlfriend is now in the ETU,” Aceng said.

The minister prayed for her survival, saying that she wants the medic to recover and live to tell her story, ‘because whoever comes out of an ETU, is an ambassador who will tell the story.

The minister was addressing editors who were attending an orientation on covering the Ebola outbreak in Uganda on November 18, 2022, at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Kampala.

The revelation comes at a time the health ministry confirmed the outbreak of Ebola in Jinja district following the death of a 45-year-old man, on Thursday, last week, bringing the total number of cumulative deaths at 55, with 22 more believed to have died.

Since the country declared an Ebola outbreak on September 20, 2022, cases have spread across the country to nine districts, including the capital Kampala.

Ebola is also spread through bodily fluids such as sweat, blood and saliva, with common symptoms, including fever, vomiting, bleeding and diarrhoea.

The orientation, which is part of training supported by UNICEF Uganda, together with partners from the health ministry, the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the African Centre for Media Excellence (ACME), is aimed at equipping media with factual information for accurate reporting Ebola.

The orientation was attended by officials from WHO, UNICEF, ACME and editors from various media houses, including Vision Group, Uganda Radio Network, Next Media, Nation Media and Top Radio.