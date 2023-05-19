Eastern UG artistes bash federation leaders Bebe & Kenzo over lack of academic papers

By Hussein Kiganda

A section of artistes hailing from eastern Uganda have raised concern regarding the leadership of the Uganda National Musicians Federation (UNMF), which was established just a few weeks ago.

While appearing on TV on May 17, the artistes firmly believe that Eddy Kenzo (president) and Bebe Cool (head of finance) are unsuitable for the positions they were elected to hold.

They criticised Kenzo, referring to him as a school dropout, implying that his knowledge of technical matters is limited. They argued that his lack of qualifications made him unsuitable for the presidency.

The artistes dared Kenzo to elucidate the responsibilities of the federation.

“We strongly oppose Kenzo’s appointment as president due to his lack of qualifications. I doubt he even comprehends the formation of a federation. To prove our point, we are willing to stake one million shillings if he can correctly write out UNMF in its entirety, along with its objectives and the process of its establishment,” one of the artistes stated.

The artistes expressed their lack of confidence in Bebe Cool’s ability to handle financial matters, arguing that he is not fit to be in any financial position, alleging that his name has always popped up in several monetary scandals.

They accused Bebe Cool of being the catalyst for the downfall of the Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) and that he has always propagated disunity among artistes.

“Bebe Cool has consistently exhibited a negative attitude towards the Ugandan music industry,” one of the artistes said.

“He frequently instigates conflicts and disparages the songs of other musicians. It’s been three years since he released any music himself. We believe he should distance himself from anything related to Ugandan music,” another artiste stated.

Well, days ago, the Wire Wire hitmaker explained that the current leadership is just temporary, and is meant to set up structures that will guide the other leaders to come.

“We couldn’t have every artiste involved at the start, but we ensured that every sector and genre was at least represented. The elected leadership is just interim meant to set up structures. We shall organise general elections when the structures are put up,” Bebe Cool said.