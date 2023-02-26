Early birds: Morning is the best time to enjoy Roast and Rhyme fest

By Joan Murungi

Organizers of the Roast and Rhyme Reggae Ragga Nyam Nyam fest happening today have confirmed that 11am is the best time for party goers to turn up at the venue.

According to Jaylor Birungi the events manager of Swangz Avenue, most of the artistes will be entertaining revelers by 11am and since it’s a family day out, this is the best time where children can fully enjoy at the fun felt event happening today at Jahazi Pier, Munyonyo.

Since we are gathering with families to enjoy “Nyama” and listen to authentic reggae ragga music, meat selling points will also be available and all sponsors of the event (coca cola and Bell lager) will be selling cold drinks. There will also be coolers for people’s drinks.

Everyone should note that no alcohol is for sale to persons under the age of eighteen.