Dynamite Allan Kanyike to be buried tomorrow

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Popular businessman and socialite Allan Kanyike passed on last week on Thursday afternoon.

For the whole week, mourners remain uncertain about his death but reports say he succumbed to brain hemorrhage caused by either an accident, brain tumor, stroke, or high blood pressure due to congenital or any other health condition.

Every party animal in Kampala had a chance to meet Kanyike in his party moods in most hangouts every day during different bar theme nights. He however loved nights of Karaoke and live band music.

The Dynamite aka Kanyike in one of the interviews said he only rests on Mondays and party’s six time a week. He was so popular in hangouts of Ntinda, Bukoto and Mbuya. Some of these hangouts have taken a minute off during their nights to pay a tribute to their late customer.

Reports say his body is going to be laid to rest tomorrow Thursday.

Here is the full program for the burial

A-Plus Funeral Management on behalf of the family of the late Honorable Anthony William Henry Kanyike of Ka-kungulu Road, Ntinda with deep sorrow announces the death of their beloved Brother Allan Gerald Kanyike (Dynamite) which occurred on Thursday, 22nd December 2022 at Nsambya Hospital.

There will be a Requiem Mass at St. Charles Lwanga Catholic Parish, Ntinda on Wednesday, 28th December 2022 starting at 09:00am, followed by Vigil at their family home in Ntinda Plot 38 Kakungulu Road, opposite UNEB.

Burial will take place at their ancestral home in Busabaga Village- Lugazi Municipality, Buikwe District- Kyaggwe on Thursday, 29th December 2022 starting with Holly Mass at 11:00am.