DVJ Mercy Pro gets South Africa gig

By Musa Ssemwanga

DVJ Mercy made his fans on social media proud by announcing his South African gig slated for Saturday, November 19.

The soft spoken, dreadlocked spin master will headline the Dance Hall Festival at Eleven 45 Lounge Ranburg.

The event will also feature Bennie Gunter and other South Africa-based Ugandan artistes such as Namakaka Fingers, Mukaabya Junior, Kakopa and Acrama.

This continental gig comes a few months after his successful Ethiopian tour that had him join the list of a few Ugandan entertainers to ever thrill there.

“It’s every entertainer’s dream to tour and explore other countries,“ DVJ Mercy said.

“I give thanks to God and the organisers for the consideration and I promise to showcase a performance like never before” he said when The Kampala Sun reached out to him.