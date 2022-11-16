Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News DVJ Mercy Pro gets South Africa gig
Top News

DVJ Mercy Pro gets South Africa gig

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Musa Ssemwanga

DVJ Mercy made his fans on social media proud by announcing his South African gig slated for Saturday, November 19.

The soft spoken, dreadlocked spin master will headline the Dance Hall Festival at Eleven 45 Lounge  Ranburg.

The event will also feature Bennie Gunter and other South Africa-based Ugandan artistes such as Namakaka Fingers, Mukaabya Junior, Kakopa and Acrama.

This continental gig comes a few months after his successful Ethiopian tour that had him join the list of a few Ugandan entertainers to ever thrill there.

“It’s every entertainer’s dream to tour and explore other countries,“ DVJ Mercy said.

“I give thanks to God and the organisers for the consideration and I promise to showcase a performance like never before” he said when The Kampala Sun reached out to him.

You may also like

Indecent dressing fuelling sexual immorality – Judith Heard

Man accused of incest kills wife, cousin over suspected affair

Beenie Man concert: Organisers claim they invested over sh1b, collected only sh100m

Abdul Mulaasi disowns ‘son’ Ricardo Omuto

Gen. Mega Dee, wife welcome baby girl

Celebs extend congratulatory messages to Kenzo upon Grammy nomination

Rema Namakula, Sebunya mark four years of marriage

Speaker Among furious as only one minister attends plenary

Zari blasts detractors over relationship with toy boy Shakib

Eddy Kenzo nominated for Grammy Awards

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.