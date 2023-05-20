Duhuze festival goes wild

By Hussein Kiganda

The upcoming edition of the Duhuze Fest, which brings together diverse cultural heritages for a meet and greet session, is expected to be an extraordinary event as it goes to the wild.

According to Chris Hakizimana the festival, which started in 2022, will be held this year in a forest park to immerse attendees in wildlife.

“In the past, we have always held the festival in the city, and returning to the same urban setting might become monotonous. We believe that hosting it in the wild would create a unique atmosphere and enable participants to connect with nature,” Hakizimana explained.

Revellers at the previous edition of the Duhuze festival. Photo by HUssein Kiganda

During the festival, attendees are required to sign in using their mother tongue’s customary greetings, such as “habari,” “orire ota,” “gyebale,” “itye nining,” “umezute,” and many more.

Duhuze will take place on June 9, 2023, at Nyungu Yamawe Forest Park in Kira. The previous editions were held at Central Perk in Bukoto.

At the last edition, young people from diverse backgrounds came together for a delightful blend of socializing, feasting, and getting acquainted while enjoying various cultural games and music.

While the previous edition’s theme was “Vibe Meets Heritage,” this year’s theme is “Celebrating Heritage from the Wild.”

Duhuze aims to foster appreciation and celebration of the richness of African culture, art, and music.