Drunkards fight to death in Serere

By Godfrey Ojore

A fight involving two drunkard men at Mugarama Landing Site in Labor sub-county, Serere district on Sunday, November 13, 2022, left one dead.

Simon Okello and Godfrey Ocaga, both fishermen at Mugarama landing site, are reported to have clashed over a deal they failed to agree on, leading to a fight.

The men were fishing at Lake Kyoga.

According to Harunah Onai, the LC3 chairperson of the area, Okello and Ocaga, who have been close friends, clashed as they drank local brew (ajon) at a drinking joint, causing a fight that led to the death of Ocaga.

“Locals claim that they sold a boat, but they failed to agree on which amount each was meant to get,” Onai said.

Okello, who is being held at Serere Central Police Station, is accused of hitting Ocaga with a log when he approached him asking for more money.

The fight is reported to have ensued at 10:00pm and Ocaga succumbed to his injuries later in the wee hours.

“They started the quarrel in a bar and after that, they left quarrelling until they clashed when Ocaga went to confront Okello at his house where the fight occurred,” Onai explained.

Besides fishing, landing sites are famous places for drinking local brew that has left many with injuries as fighting is the order of the day.

“As a leader, I regret this incident and I call upon fishermen to reform and avoid fighting,” Onai appealed.

This unfortunate incident has come at a time Parliament is in plans to come up with a law restricting the sale and consumption of alcohol.