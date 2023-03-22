Drug abuse adds nothing on you, Nince Henry cautions fellow artistes

By Hussein Kiganda

Singer and songwriter Nince Henry(Henry Ssekyanzi Ninsiima) known for his hit songs “Kaberebere” and “killer portion” has warned fellow singers to desist from using weed, noting that it does more harm than good in their lives.

The singer wrote on his social media handles that if artists continue smoking weed, they will be caught up in miserable situations.

“Smoking weed has never had any connection with being creative or becoming big in the music industry! You’re just a deluded punk burning your life in fantasy! Some of the biggest dogs here in the industry have not smocked even a cigarette in their life! Get your head together and make music! Work sober and thank me later!” He wrote.

Some Ugandan artistes have been negatively affected by “weed” and by the grace of God, they have given up on it to redeem their lives.

The government has always warned Ugandans against the use of “weed”.