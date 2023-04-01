Driver who knocked minister’s daughter dead remanded

Sunday, April 2, 2023
by Editorial Team
By Michael Odeng

A driver who knocked dead the daughter of lands minister Dr Sam Mayanja was remanded to Luzira Prison Friday, March 31.

Gonzaga Mugalula, a resident of Namagoma, in Wakiso district, is accused of causing the death of Belinda Birungi on October 29, 2022.

The accused appeared before City Hall Court Grade One Magistrate Edgar Karakire on Friday and denied the charge of causing death by reckless driving.

He was charged with causing death by reckless use of motor vehicle, contrary to Section 108 (1) of Traffic and Road Safety Act. The offence attracts a maximum sentence of 10-years- imprisonment, on conviction.

The court heard that investigations into the matter are ongoing, and the magistrate adjourned the case to April 6, 2023, to allow the Police to complete investigations.

“Mugalula on October 28, 2022, at around 1900 hours at Ntinda stretcher along Ntinda-Nakawa Road in Kampala district, did drive motor vehicle Reg. No UAZ 822K Scania Trailer white in colour on the road recklessly by suddenly reversing, caused death of Birungi, a passenger on motor cycle Reg No. UFS 772D Bajaj red in colour,” the charge sheet reads.

Birungi, who had just been admitted to Massachusetts University in the United States of America to pursue a master’s degree in graphics, succumbed to the injuries on October 29, 2022, after she was admitted to the China-Uganda Friendship Hospital.

She was reportedly returning to her father’s home in the Ministers’ village, Ntinda after a farewell party organised by her friends in Muyenga, a city suburb.

