Dre Cali forced to dump stage name

By Ahmad Muto

Vocalist Dre Cali, after finding his way to Canada, has decided he wants to do music again, but there is one problem – the stage name.

Dre Cali, formerly known as Dre 23, was signed to singer Ykee Benda’s Mpaka Records in 2019 after completing his studies.

Benda narrated that Dre Cali disappeared from the label in January 2022 after he had claimed that he was sick. Benda said it hurt him that the singer went away informally.

Dre Cali, the name/brand, was claimed by Ykee Benda in 2022. He argued that the name is owned by the label and that Dre Cali fled while still under contract, hence violating his contractual obligations.

Dre Cali’s social media accounts then went silent after he exited the country, but have been active lately. And he has been teasing his return. His handle right now is @ultmatesoundboy.

The Ekifuba singer has been teasing his new project B.L.I.P (Beautiful Life In Pictures) on his socials under his new stage name – The Ultmate Sound Boy.

He told his fans via TikTok, where he has been actively documenting his life in Canada, that he is going to start releasing new music.

One of the most prominent cases of an artiste being forced to change stage name by a label in the recent past was in 2018 when Nigerian singer Kiss Daniel dumped his for Kizz Daniel.

This was after he parted ways with G-Worldwide record label that claimed they owned the name legally and he had no right to trade under it.