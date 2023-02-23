Thursday, February 23, 2023
Draws for 2023 University football league conducted

By Joan Murungi


The 11th edition of the Uganda Pepsi university Football league has returned today. Today at Kati Kati restaurant, Kampala, draws for the group stages ahead of the new season have been held.
Twenty-four (24) teams have been drawn and all these will be taking part of the league. Two teams have been added to this edition compared to that of last year which had twenty-two (22) universities participating.
A group of format of six groups with four teams each have been made.
Group A (Kabale, UMU, UNIK, Bugema)By
Group B (MUBS, IUIU, VU, YMCA)
Group C (KYU, MUNI, MUK, Ndejje)
Group D (UCU, KUMI, KIU, Busitema)
Group E (SLAU, GULU, Nkumba, IUEA)
Group F (MUST, KU, ISBAT, BSU)
The league will kick off on March 7th 2023 and all the teams have been encouraged to keep discipline.
Last year, Makerere university returned after a four years ban due to hooliganism.
Meanwhile, the defending champions Uganda Martyrs University will be hosting the opening game.

