Dr Quex thrills guests at Annual National Youth Festival

By Hussein Kiganda

Singer George Kwesiga, also known as Quex, renowned for his lockdown hit Kachumbali, left the audience longing for more at the Annual National Youth Festival held at Akamwesi Shopping Mall on Gayaza Road on August 22, 2023.

The singer, who holds a bachelor’s degree in medicine, was invited to the event as a panellist to inspire and guide young individuals on how to balance education and talent.

As he stepped onto the panel, attendees erupted into thunderous applause, shouting his name and singing lyrics from his song Kachumbali.

Before taking the stage, Quex conducted a counselling session, emphasising the importance of prioritising education over one’s passion.

Singer George Kwesiga, also known as Quex, performing at the Annual National Youth Festival held at Akamwesi Shopping Mall on Gayaza Road on August 22, 2023. Photo by Hussein Kiganda

“In our country, academic qualifications are crucial. So, as a talented artiste, focus on acquiring those qualifications first, and then pursue your passion without any regrets in the future.”

Nevertheless, Quex stressed the significance of nurturing one’s talent alongside education, as it can provide additional avenues for income. He reminded the audience that despite being a professional doctor, he also enjoys performing at shows to supplement his income.

“When I started singing, my parents were hesitant and wanted me to prioritise my education. I pursued both music and my studies secretly, and now I’m both a musician and a doctor. You can achieve this balance as well,” he added.

Following the panel discussion, Quex was asked to perform some of his songs to set the party atmosphere. He approached the DJ’s booth, likely to give instructions on the music selection. With his hit song, Quex electrified the stage, triggering enthusiastic cheers and dancing from the crowd. He even conducted a dance session on stage, with numerous revellers joining him.

After Kachumbali, Quex treated the audience to more of his hits, including Vibe Ekutte, which marked the climax of his performance.

The stage was then handed over to singer Ivan Kawuma, also known as Qute Kaye, who continued the festivities where Quex had left off.