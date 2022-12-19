Monday, December 19, 2022
Dr. Paul Kawanga Semogerere’s son dead

by Editorial Team
By Alex Balimwikungu

Just one month after former Democratic Party (DP) President Dr. Paul Kawanga Semogerere was laid to rest, his youngest son Paul Joseph Ssemakula has also sadly passed on.

Information reaching the Kampala Sun desk indicates that Semakula had been admitted admitted over the past few weeks at Mulago hospital complaining about general body pains.

He was last seen in public during a requiem mass for his departed dad at Rubaga Cathedral and the burial at Nkumba where he gave a compelling speech about his late father’s legacy and how he had very big shoes to fit in. Former Democratic Party (DP) leader, Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere died at the age of 90. 

Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago was among the first to eulogize the deceased. He wrote: ” Starting the week with a heavy heart upon receiving the sad news of the passing on of my little brother, Paul Joseph Ssemakula, Son to the late Dr. Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere, just a couple of weeks after the death of his father. It’s really a heart-rending situation for the family, R.I.P Paul”

