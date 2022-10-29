Dr. Kasenene blocks twitter trolls

By Ahmad Muto

Social media’s once favourite nutritionist/dietician Dr. Paul Kasenene seem to have reached peak on Twitter given how his advice was consumed in the past with a lot of fervor and how it all took a turn this weekend.

Kasenene, who has built a brand online by telling the online community what foods to eat, but most importantly the ones to stay far away from, like a pastor, almost leaving people with only oxygen to survive on, the law of diminishing returns has taken it’s course.

Remember, with confidence he told his followers to avoid eating rolex, a thing even those with street cred like Bobi Wine would not dare mention but they kept quite at this attack on a street staple, atleast going by popular street culture. Also, mandazi, samosas and pork he says are some of the things his followers should stay away from. But take 2-3 glasses of water. Weight gain, increased belly fat, diabetes high cholesterol are some of the constants in his messages.

Well, starting Friday, October 28, 2022, they gathered some courage to share their opinion in regards to his constant sermons about their lifestyle and choices of food. They accused him of wanting to see the population go down with peptic ulcers and falling short of essential minerals in the body. Some accused him of wanting to become a celebrity medical professional by vending advice, a red flag.

One of the tweeps (@GabrielBuule) shared a screenshot showing Kasenene blocked him and wrote: “Don’t eat meat, don’t eat pork, don’t eat pumpkins, eat seed..eat water.. drink .. pizza…We know you are confused but who will trust you with such emotions. I pity those who take you serious.”

Another one (@ZenjiSimon) shared a screenshot and captioned it: “I know I said I can never complain on the TL when a person blocks me, but damn this one hurt me. Come on Doc, so you just gone leave me out here to get obese, unhealthy and die, because of one fact check? Be easy sir, put me back on, I’ll be quiet.