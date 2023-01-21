Dr. Hilderman, Amelia Kyambadde meet and hug

By Ahmad Muto

Singer turned politician Hilderman over the weekend met with his political rival in the 2021 election, Amelia Kyambadde.

The pair hugged and sat together at a social gathering.

Kyambadde, the former Mawokota North Member of Parliament, shared the photos on social media with the caption: “Over the weekend, I had an opportunity to touch base with our MP Mawokota North, Hon. Hilderman.”

When Hilderman, real name Hillary Kiyaga, was the singer and Kyambadde was the politician, the two got along well, and the friendship birthed a song titled Amelia, in which he exalted the former minister.

Amelia, released about eight years ago, was one of Hilderman’s most successful songs. Given an old feel with a touch of black and white, the video features the singer dressed in retro fashion with his Amelia and a vintage door-less car in the opening seconds. The lyrics are words praising Amelia for close to five minutes.

Amelia Kyambadde and Hilderman

Hilderman defeated Kyambadde in the 2021 general election to head to Parliament. She had been the Mawokota North MP since 2011.

The New Vision reported in December 2019 that Amelia was not happy with the singer for claiming she had done nothing for her constituents.

“For him to say Mawokota North has not developed is a shame because he even composed a song (Amelia) for me, praising me for the role I played in developing the area. It is annoying that he could say that. He should appreciate what someone has done and highlight what he is going to do,” Amelia told The New Vision.