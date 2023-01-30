Monday, January 30, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home World News DR Congo women flogged for wearing short skirts
World News

DR Congo women flogged for wearing short skirts

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

AFP

Women and girls have been flogged by militiamen in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo for wearing short skirts or trousers, the government said today, vowing to punish the perpetrators.

Prime Minister Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde “condemned the degrading and inhuman abuses by the militiamen” from the armed Malaika group, according to a readout of a cabinet meeting published on Saturday.

Lukonde said the militia, who are imposing Islamic sharia punishments in the area under their control, had “recently flogged girls and women dressed in short skirts and trousers”.

A government delegation would be dispatched to the area – Salambila, in the eastern province of Maniema -and report back so the perpetrators could be punished, Lukonde said.

The Malaika militia, which claims to represent the interests of local people, wants the government to hand over a bigger share of revenue from the Salamabila gold mines.

It is one of several armed groups that operate freely in the volatile, mineral-rich east of the vast Central African country.

You may also like

Police ‘looking into’ video of PM Sunak without seatbelt

Netflix soars to 230 million subscribers, co-founder steps down

Ex-Italy midfielder Baggio asks for probe into ‘supplements’ after Vialli and Mihajlovic...

Uganda beats Senegal in CHAN football game

Donald Trump asks Facebook to restore his account

The pregnant women smuggling Europe’s cocaine in their guts

Actor Idris Elba advocates for small farmers

LeBron James passes historic 38,000-point mark but Lakers lose again

Harry tell-all book ‘Spare’ sells record 1.4m copies on day one

Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis, dead at 54

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.