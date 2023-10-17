Doomsday believer flees Uganda, dies in Ethiopia

By Godfrey Ojore

One of the members of Christ Disciples’ Church (CDC) who fled Teso and pitched camp in Ethiopia in February on claims that doomsday was going to strike Uganda, has died and been buried there.

Reports indicate that William Ojangole, a father of 22 children, became unwell on Saturday evening and later died as arrangements were being made to have him transported to the hospital.

Ojangole, according to his son Joseph Okuda who remained in Uganda, went with seven of his children and his wife, Rose Akiteng, to dodge doomsday that they claimed the spirit informed them would strike Serere district, where they hailed from.

Okuda said his brothers called them informing them about the demise of their father after a short illness.

Family seeks help

The family reached out to Serere district Woman Member of Parliament, who doubles as fisheries state minister, Hellen Adoa, to help in ensuring that the remains of their dad are brought home.

Speaking to New Vision Online, Adoa said she is yet to contact the foreign affairs ministry.

The leader of the team in Ethiopia, Vincent Ocen, in an interview with New Vision Online in February, said they were cleared by the immigration department and the Iteso Cultural Union (ICU) to travel to Nyangatom to preach the word of God.

Efforts to get him today were futile as he could not be reached online (WhatsApp).

Lured into selling their property

Christ Disciples Church in Serere in February this year lured over 270 people to sell their land and other properties on claims that doomsday was set to begin from there.

To this date, the people majority of whom were children, have not returned an issue that the local leadership is calling on the Government to repatriate the victims.