Don’t be like your father- Zuena to her children

By Jeff Andrew Lule

Big Size Bebe Cool, is well known for his political activism, but his wife Zuena Kirema has come forward to warn her children against following in his footsteps.

Zuena stated in an interview that politics is just a filthy game that “costs you a lot.”

“Politics is a filthy game that may be very expensive. So, it is something I cannot side with,” she noted.

She emphasized that despite her husband’s strong involvement in politics, he prefers to keep a distance and avoid getting embroiled.

“I’m focusing on my family and raising my children. So that’s it. I vowed not to go there. No..no…I don’t want politics. I don’t talk about politics either, and I have no interest in learning about it. My first concern is parenting my children. I’m here to raise my kids,” Zuena continued.

Bebe Cool is well recognized for her fervent allegiance to the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), party led by President Yoweri Museveni.

Ever since he became politically engaged, it has not only made him more enemies or caused him to fall out with many of his followers and friends, but it has also had an impact on his music career, similar to that of his foe Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu, better known by his stage name Bobi Wine.

On several occasions whenever Bebe Cool has been showing up on stage to perform, factions revelers have always hurled insults and throwing bottles at him, while Bobi Wine was also barred from performing and or holding conducting any concerts.