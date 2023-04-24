Don’t destabilise my family, Karole Kasita begs Gravity Omutujju

By Ahmad Muto

Lugaflow rapper Gravity Omutujju and singer Karole Kasita have clashed on social media. The fight has seen Omutujju delete the duo’s month-old music video and promotion materials from Instagram, Facebook and media streaming platform YouTube.

It was the culmination of tension that resulted into a bitter exchange after Omutujju put up a post that turned out to be aimed at Karole Kasita and her baby daddy.

“You eat someone’s girlfriend and no one finds out, but you think when they eat yours, you will know, mpozi nga katonda wamuwola,” wrote Omutujju.

Kasita picked it up real fast and accused Omutujju of making several unsuccessful attempts in the past to destabilise her relationship with the baby daddy.

“Gravity, my dear friend, you’ve tried so much to rub it in, but tokikola. Our song is doing just fine and it’s a nice song, you have no reason to provoke anyone, especially my man by posting things like these,” she retaliated.

Kasita added that she is now a responsible mother and does not think Omutujju would like to find such posts about his wife or girlfriend. “So bambi don’t do it to my family.”

Following the heat from Kasita, Gravity deleted the post.

Gravity has since deleted the video of their music collaboration Tetunazina plus their photos together from his Instagram and Facebook, which has over 160 views on Kasita’s channel.