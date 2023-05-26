Don’t dare! Eddy Kenzo warned off Baraka’s ‘Nana’ remix

By Alex Balimwikungu

The last time Eddy Kenzo jumped onto a trending song for a remix, it divided opinion.

He redid veteran musician Philly Bongoley Lutaaya’s Born in Africa in February, only to face backlash.

Kenzo did a remix of Pia Pounds’ and MC Afric’s song, Tupaate and according to observers, he sent the song to limbo.

Now Kenzo has been cautioned to steer clear of artiste Joshua Baraka’s urban soul song, Nana.

On Wednesday, May 24, Baraka rolled out the remix of his sensational song, Nana, with Ghanaian entertainer Joe Boy and Kenya’s Bien Soul of the Sauti Soul boy band group.

Sharing the thrilling news, Baraka wrote: “Very happy to share the Nana remix features Joe Boy and Bien Soul. We are going to have the whole continent of Africa celebrating this one.”

As soon as he shared the news, Twitter was united in warning Kenzo.

“Kenzo should stop spoiling the young generation’s success by clinging on their songs. We learnt that from the Twende Tupaate song,” a one Hanna commented.

The original Nana song continues to enjoy viral success, surpassing 1.5 million streams on Spotify and over two million views on YouTube since it was released on January 20, 2023.