Don’t dare call me Schweizer, Akothee warns

by Editorial Team
By Ahmad Muto

Kenyan musician and socialite Esther Akoth alias Akothee has disassociated herself from the name Schweizer that happens to be the surname of Denis ‘Omosh’, the man she got married to in April.

It is against this background that she has now threatened to take legal action against those referring to her using the name.

During a Facebook live session, Akothee warned: “If you dare call me Schweizer, I will take you to court for defamation.”

Recall rumours have been swirling that their marriage crumbled after she dropped the name Schweizer on social media. Akothee also claimed she was seeing a therapist.

During the live session, she raised eyebrows after she started referring to her ex-boyfriend, Nelly Oaks, as ‘babe.’

Over a week ago, Akothee was spotted out on a date cosying up with married (to Vanessa Magiri) Kenyan real estate tycoon Mwenda Thuranira. She referred to him as her eighth boyfriend.

“Guys, meet Mwenda the eighth, so I’m going to be Mrs Mwenda. No, Thuramira the eighth.”

Akothee and Schweizer had a high-profile wedding on April 10, touted as Kenya’s biggest wedding of 2023. Their ceremony was attended by Kenya’s A-list in entertainment, sports and business.

