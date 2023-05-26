Friday, May 26, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Sex & Relationships Don’t dance like a duck at your wedding, hire a choreographer
Sex & Relationships

Don’t dance like a duck at your wedding, hire a choreographer

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Rebecca Nalunga

Today, big bridal entourages seem to be in vogue featuring both groomsmen and bridesmaids.
 
The eye-catching entrance dance at the reception is a highlight for both the guests and the bridal party. But how exactly do they get to be in sync as they present the entrance?

It all comes down to the choreography, according to Allan Muhebwa, a dance choreographer and the CEO of Kyusawato Dance Company. The choreography is crafted to the interests of the couple’s favourite dance beats.


 
“Do you love afrobeat, Lingala or Amapiano? What exactly, as a couple, are your favourite beats? Choose those and train in them,” Muhebwa advises.
 
He says the training period varies from individual to individual, but at least six sessions are adequate.  

Muhebwa says they can be once a week or once a day and the group will still pull it off.
 
When it comes to comfort and ease, he assures that everyone can dance, regardless of age, size and ability.
 
“Even if the bride is pregnant, we can customise the dance to fit her and she will enjoy it. We understand that some on the entourage will be in high heels, so we ask them to come for rehearsals wearing those heels to get used to dancing in them and mitigate injuries,” Muhebwa guides.
 
When choosing a wedding dance choreographer, he advises attending their dance sessions to get a feel of what they can offer and then having a one-on-one with them to discuss the logistics. 

Muhewa notes that children on the entourage can also be included in the dance sequence for uniformity and fun.

“A wedding is a once-in-a-lifetime event, so the couple has to pull out all the stops to create golden memories for this big day. You need to watch your wedding video in amazement at how much fun you had,” he adds.

For more on anything weddings, attend Vision Group’s Bride and Groom Expo happening between June 23-25 at UMA Multipurpose Hall, Lugogo in Kampala. Entrance is only sh10,000.


 

You may also like

Shakib was never our gateman- Zari

Man superglues ‘cheating’ wife’s private parts, jailed for 50 years  

Women’s Zibs: Buy the Magogo in your life socks, hankies and ties...

Women’s Zibs: When your girl crew comes in handy

Women Zibs: Shhh! What happens at Nyege Nyege might not stay at...

Women Zibs: Open letter to female graduands

Football world rallies around Ronaldo after death of baby son

Entertainment & The Law: Women are not entitled to “kameeza” money

Jennifer Lopez announces engagement to Ben Affleck (again)

Comedian Emeka proposes to girlfriend

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.