Don’t blame govt for nsenene scarcity – Baryomunsi

By Prossy Nandudu

November is a special month, especially for the people of central Uganda. It is typically when people get to enjoy their delicacy, called nsenene (grasshoppers).

From just a snack, grasshoppers have turned into a business venture for many.

Towards the end of October, people strategically purchase drums, uncoated iron sheets and bulbs that give off a sharp white light, just enough to attract the grasshoppers. Such scenes can be witnessed mainly on Masaka Road and near swampy areas.

When ready with the harvest, a small foil plate goes north of sh5,000, with just a tablespoon of pan-fried grasshoppers seasoned with onions, going for sh1,000. Although the business has been booming in the past, the story is different this year.

According to Charles Musisi, a trader in nsenene based at the Old Taxi Park, the supplies from the Masaka area are not as expected.

“By now, I would be selling one bag of nsenene but I get half a bag. We don’t know what is happening,” he said.

Ben Tebandeke, a taxi driver on Masaka road, added that although they see trapping areas for nsenene, they don’t see much harvest like before.

“We are wondering if the government has a hand in this,” added Tebandeka as he drove out of the taxi park.

But while addressing the press at Uganda Media Centre on Tuesday, November 14, the Minister of ICT and National Guidance, Chris Baryomusi, clarified that the reduced numbers of grasshoppers could be due to the changing climate.

“We have had heavy rains which could have affected the breeding cycle of the grasshoppers. We condole those who had invested, but since we are in mid-November, let’s wait but our scientists from the meteorology department will soon give a clear explanation,” he said.

“So don’t blame us, I know everything that happens is blamed on the government,” added Baryomunsi.