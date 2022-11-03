Thursday, November 3, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home World News Donald Trump fate: Musk says may take ‘weeks’ for banned Twitter accounts to be restored
World News

Donald Trump fate: Musk says may take ‘weeks’ for banned Twitter accounts to be restored

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

AFP

New Twitter owner Elon Musk said Wednesday that it will be “a few more weeks” before any banned accounts – such as that of former US president Donald Trump – may be restored on the platform.

Twitter users have been watching closely to see whether Musk will reinstate Trump, banned for inciting last year’s attack on the Capitol by a mob seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election, and other deplatformed users.

The potential reinstatement of such accounts banned for violating the site’s content moderation rules has been seen as a bellwether of where Musk, a self-described “free speech absolutist,” wants to take the site he describes as a global town square.

But on Wednesday, the South African billionaire said the wait will have to continue a little longer.

“Twitter will not allow anyone who was de-platformed for violating Twitter rules back on platform until we have a clear process for doing so, which will take at least a few more weeks,” he tweeted.

That means after crucial November 8 midterm elections in the United States, which will determine control of Congress.

Trump, once a prolific tweeter, retains a powerful hold on his Republican Party, and has reopened his 2020 playbook by questioning the integrity of the upcoming election.

Donald Trump, with children (L-R) Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump at the opening of the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC on October 26, 2016/ AFP FILE

Since Musk took Twitter private last week, Trump has suggested he would be happier sticking with his own Truth Social messaging platform.

But the former president’s network has financial issues and many political strategists believe he would find it hard to resist the mass audience and influence offered by a return to Twitter, where he was once one of the site’s biggest global draws.

The announcement comes only days after the world’s wealthiest man took sole control of the social media giant in a contentious $44 billion deal, vowing to dial back content moderation.

Musk was tweeting in response to a post from the company’s head of safety, Yoel Roth, on Twitter’s efforts to combat disinformation ahead of the elections.

“We’re staying vigilant against attempts to manipulate conversations about the 2022 US midterms,” Roth said.

Musk also said he had talked to civil society leaders “about how Twitter will continue to combat hate & harassment & enforce its election integrity policies.”

On Tuesday, Musk said the site will charge $8 per month (about sh30,000) to verify users’ accounts.

You may also like

Fake World Cup trophies seized in Qatar

More than 150 killed in Halloween stampede in South Korea

Eleven die in stampede at Fally Ipupa concert in DR Congo

Catholics could help cut carbon with meat-free Fridays: study

Musk on the move at Twitter after takeover finalised

Kanye West loses billionaire status after Adidas deal cancelled

Where is the hospital/money? Netizens question French Montana’s claim, again

World’s dirtiest man dies in Iran at 94

JP Morgan Chase cuts ties with rapper Kanye West

Picasso’s first lover more than a victim in Paris expo

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.