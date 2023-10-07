Sunday, October 8, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Celebrity News Don Jazzy puts Mavin Records up for sale
Celebrity News

Don Jazzy puts Mavin Records up for sale

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

Valued at over sh460b ($125m), Billboard has reported that one of Africa’s top music record labels, Nigeria’s Mavin Records, is open to a sale.

The label head, DonJazzy, first hinted on the idea of a possible sale for the right offer while on the Zero Conditions Podcast in August.

American music label Universal Music Group (UMG) and South Korean entertainment company HYBE are leading the pack of those seeking to acquire the music juggernaut. The record label in the past established a working relationship with UMG in the area of distribution through its subsidiary Virgin Music that distributes the records of some Mavin Records artistes in the U.S.

The Nigerian label has had a huge influence on the continent, contributing to the success of a number of artistes – Korede Bello, Wande Coal, Tiwa Savage, Reekado Banks, Di’Ja, John Drille, Rema, Ayra Starr, plus a host of others.

According to BillBoard, an investment and sale of the label could rise from its current value of sh460b to sh560b, or over sh740 billion.

You may also like

Zari warns women against pursuing young husband Shakib

Weasel to start selling Mowzey Radio songs

X users irritate Burna Boy

Sheebah is just a ‘survivor’ in music industry, says Cindy

Mayanja brothers to hold concert next year, Weasel reveals

Azawi treats fans and journalists to ‘Sankofa’ album listening party

Da Agent vows to never join any record label again

I am very poor, cries Ritah Dancehall as she contemplates ditching dancing...

Mudra signs under new management

Bryan Mckenzie introduced by fiancée

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.