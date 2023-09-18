DJs Nimrod, Zato trade barbs at Sheebah/Cindy musical battle

By Dickson Ndugwa

DJ Zato and DJ Nimrod got involved in a heated exchange on stage during the battle between singers Sheebah and Cindy at Kololo Independence Grounds on September 15, 2023.

DJ Zato aka Zahara Nalumansi was the official MC of Sheebah; in charge of announcing the singer’s performances, while DJ Nimrod, real name Nimrod Nabeeta, was Cindy’s.

However, instead of the two MCs focusing on their work, at some point, they got personal

DJ Zato was the first to launch the attack.

“You’re so cheap that you cannot even afford some good clothes for this big show,” she said.

Zato said all DJ Nimrod wears are branded clothes given out by companies.

“I can even pay you and you leave the stage,” she stated.

Nimrod did not take things lying down.

”You’re wearing hired clothes plus a hired wig. After the show, you have to wash and iron them, and spend fuel to take them back. On top of that, your breasts want to fall out because of these hired clothes that are not of your size. As for me, I am wearing clothes from downtown, but they’re mine. Therefore, go slow on me since you are just a CD player pretending to be a DJ,” he said.

Nimrod later instructed the DJs to mute Zato’s microphone to calm the situation down.