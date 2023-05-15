DJs mash up Mbarara at the Smirnoff fiesta

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Over the weekend, Mbarara was bustling with excitement as a massive Smirnoff Fiesta took place at the University Inn. The youthful crowd brought an infectious energy that lasted throughout the night. Interestingly, the DJs received more attention and accolades than the singers, as they mainly played Amapiano, turning the event into a South African party.

DJ Black Motion from South Africa was a hit with the fans, Courtesy Photo

Enthusiastic party-goers arrived early to be part of the Smirnoff Fiesta experience, and the music was already blasting by the time the first revellers showed up. University students from all over the region attended, making it an unforgettable night of fun.

Dj Black Motion took to the stage to entertain fan. Courtesy Photo

The Smirnoff Fiesta wasn’t just about the music, though. It also served as the launch of two new drinks – Smirnoff pineapple punch and Smirnoff Guarana. The party-goers engaged in a wide range of other activities throughout the night, including fun games and competitions to keep everyone entertained.

Some of the revellers that turned up for the Smirnoff Fiesta. Courtesy Photo

The guest DJs, Black Motion from South Africa, spun hit after hit, and the crowd danced and sang along with every beat they dropped. Their performance was unforgettable, particularly when they mixed songs with live drums on stage. The Fiesta was a fantastic lifestyle event that showcased the best of music, entertainment, and socializing in the west.