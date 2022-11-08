Tuesday, November 8, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Latest News DJ Ssuna Ben braced for maiden flight abroad
Latest News

DJ Ssuna Ben braced for maiden flight abroad

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Dickson Ndugwa

Uganda’s top mixtape deejay   DJ Ssuna Ben has been on an aero plane before.  The only glitch is that it was a grounded one, at Aero beach Entebbe.

For someone with zero air miles, this weekend portends another milestone in his jet-set career.  The Bukedde TV and Radio presenter is set to fly with his accomplice, DJ Tony Mbaziira for a series of concert in Dubai and Qatar.

The concert has been named Binyanya nyana in Dubai. For Ssuna it is a dream come true.  The soft-spoken and oft shy Ssuna Ben, says “It has been God,”

Dj Ssuna Ben’s fans react to his mixes recently. Photo by Dickson Ndugwa

Clutching his passport and tenderly caressing its fresh pages, Ssuna Ben cannot help but reminisce.  “I came to Kampala with a green polythene bag, but it is a different story today.  I am one of the most booked DJs,” he says.

Growing up, he admired many established DJs. He knew with his meagre resources; he would only imitate but not do what they do. 

Tonny Mbaziira and Ssuna Ben have become household names with their distinct styles. Story, Dickson Ndugwa

Cue the idea to start his own style and entertain the audience the best “Masaka” way he could. The binyanyanya became a distinct style.  It was elevated from Matanga in Masaka to high end parties in Kampala.

 Ssuna Ben’s performance at Fireboy DML’s concert at Lugogo Crocket Oval on April 30’s etched him in the hearts of mainstream fans.

His maiden concert was one of the biggest concerts by a solo deejay in Ugandan history. It booked him a date at police as there were worries of a human stampede.

Ssuna Ben, Tony Mbaziira on set at Bukedde TV on Monday. Photo by Dickson Ndugwa

They might be performing in Dubai and Qatar this weekend but for Ssuna Ben that is another hurdle jumped.  He will not rest on his laurels until he performs for fans in the US and the UK.

.

You may also like

Comedian feud: Dr T Amale vows to block Bizonto show

Ugandan AMAAs winner makes animation about national history

Bebe Cool rallies support for Kenzo ahead of festival

DJ Andy Skillz star-struck by US ambassador Natalie Brown

Musk defends paid blue badge plans for Twitter

Kenya Airways cancels ‘most flights’ over pilots’ strike

Jinja cancer run attracts over 400 participants

Janzi band leaves golfers craving for more

A Roast and Rhyme Halloween edition with thrills, no chills

Victor Kamenyo given ultimatum by lover

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.