Dj Slicktuart and Roja Mixtape party takes on countrywide format

By Alex Balimwikungu

After holding eight successful editions of the annual Mixtape party in different venues in Kampala, the duo of Slickstuart and Roja are heading for different cities in the country.

This year round, they have partnered with events company Muchachos, which was behind the recent mixtape party at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

Muchachos and the Dj duo will take the Mixtape party to different regions that include Mbale, Fort portal, Mbarara, Gulu, Arua and Jinja among others.

Slick Stuart and Roja during their recent Mixtape party at the Kampala Serena Hotel. File photo

The aim of the tour is to take the mixtape party experience to their fans who are scattered in different parts of the country and cannot make it to the Kampala editions.

Mixtape party for starters is a Dj event that is headlined by Slickstuart and Roja and also feature different local artistes and different Djs. The recent mixtape party and the 8th edition took place at Kamapala Serena Hotel at the end of last year and the other editions have been held at venues like Golf course Hotel, UMA Hall in Lugogo, Centenary park Laftaz Lounge and Venom beach bar that hosted the very first edition of the event.