DJ Shiru, Bruno K collaborate on anti-marijuana song

By Hussein Kiganda

Vision Group’s DJ Shiru and crooner Bruno K have dropped the visuals of a song they collaborated on called Marijuana .

The song was produced by Big Nash and DJ Shiru and filmed by Benson Pro.

Talking to The Kampala Sun, DJ Shiru revealed that the song discourages people from smoking marijuana.

The self-proclaimed ‘Spin Doctor’ has mastered the trend of collaborating with singers, learning his lessons from American deejay DJ Khaled.

Shiru has worked on the following collabos; Dance Well with Nigerian Patoranking, Njagala Kuzina with Black Skin, Push Up with Kam Tym, Tukuba with Fresh Kid and We Can with Feffe Bussi, among others.