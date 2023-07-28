DJ Nimrod on altercation with Sheebah

By Ahmad Muto

DJ Nimrod has opened up on the confrontation he had with singer Sheebah Karungi last week during the Uganda National Musicians Federation (UNMF) consultation with DJs at Serene Suites Hotel, Mutundwe in Wakiso.

According to him, the DJs were invited by the federation president, Eddy Kenzo (Edirisa Musuuza), to join them as the Uganda Deejays Association. Nimrod said it was their fourth meeting, and he (Nimrod) was the moderator. He accused Sheebah, who is the vice-president of UNMF, of deviating from the issue at hand and going on to attack deejays for not playing their music.

“I was the moderator. So Kenzo spoke, Halima (Namakula) spoke, I invited her (Sheebah) to speak. At one point she deviated from the issue of the day. As a moderator, I tried to stop her. She shut me down… She told me ‘I am the vice-president, let me finish these things once and for all.’ So, I let her carry on,” said Nimrod during a YouTube interview with media personality Isaac Katende alias Kasuku.

Nimrod and Sheebah have had bad blood for a while. Nimrod called her out early this month over her dress code at Roast and Rhyme, labelling her outfit ‘unnecessary.’