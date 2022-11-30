Wednesday, November 30, 2022
DJ Nimrod magnetises chicks at ‘Beneath Beauty’ movie premiere

By Hussein Kiganda

Radio presenter and disc jockey DJ Nimrod is a chick magnet.

Well, during the premiere of legal drama Beneath Beauty at Theatre LaBonita on November 25, 2022, the certificated ‘Muzinyi’ attracted a number of them, all trying to win his attention.

While posing on the red carpet, they all wanted to have pictures with the flabby deejay.

For all those with whom he took pictures, he was seen whispering to them. Whether he was saying mpaako kanamba ko or twesangeyo, no one knows.

Even the best of the film directors and analysts were dying to have pictures with the presenter, but he specifically went for the opposite sex.

His shine deemed only when Lady Aisha (Aisha Kyomuhangi), the producer of the movie, took the floor.

