DJ Crim, King Mats impress at Kyambogo fresher’s ball

by Editorial Team
By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

The stage was set, the lights were flashing, and the excitement in the air was palpable as the Kyambogo University freshers’ ball climaxed on August 18.

At 8:30pm, the crowd erupted into cheers as two dynamic forces, Vision Group’s DJ Crim and King Mats, took the stage.

The two united to create a musical experience that the campusers could resonate with.

DJ Crim, renowned for his infectious mixes that seamlessly blend different genres, had the entire audience dancing to his beats. The pulsating rhythm flowed through the grounds, igniting an electrifying atmosphere that was impossible to resist.

Meanwhile, King Mats, the charismatic hype master, worked his magic on the microphone. His words were like fuel to the fire, stoking the energy of the crowd to even greater heights. With every shout and call, he had the students jumping and singing along, creating an interactive connection that made the event feel personal and unforgettable.

For two hours, DJ Crim and King Mats held the audience captive with their artistry. The music seemed to transcend boundaries, bringing together individuals from different walks of life in a unified dance of celebration. The synergy between the two performers was undeniable, their chemistry evident in every beat drop and lyrical flow.

DJ Crim’s Club X, as well as King Mats’ Explosion Saturdays with DJ Ali Breezy on 94.8 XFM have made their mark, not just on the airwaves, but also in the hearts of the Kyambogo University students.

The freshers’ ball became an unforgettable fusion of music and vibes, leaving the students yearning for more from DJ Crim and King Mats.

