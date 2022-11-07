DJ Andy Skillz star-struck by US ambassador Natalie Brown

By Kampala Sun writer

DJ Andy Skillz (Andrew Mumanya) is more astute than advertised. For someone who has been Deejaying for some time, he has a niche high-end audience.

He has exclusively played for tycoons like Sudhir Ruparelia; become a household name at parties thronged by expatriates, but playing at the Marines Birthday Ball at the residence of H. E Natalie Brown over the weekend, ranks up there among his greatest triumphs.

The Marine Corps Birthday Ball is one of the biggest events on the Marine Corps calendar. This year it is the 243rd birthday. In those 243 years, a lot of traditions have been celebrated, honored, and made. It is also a chance to dress to the nines, normally in a formal suit or tuxedo.

Dj Andy Skillz on set during the Marine Corps Birthday Ball at the Ambassador’s residence. Courtesy Photo

For someone who is used to casually slipping into T-shirts and Jeans, he jokes about sweating over his outfit for the party on Saturday evening. “I’ve never felt so smart in my life,” he starts.

“I am however humbled that the attendees at the birthday ball, notably the ambassador Natalie Brown, liked my mixes. It was a pretty huge deal,” he says.

Although Andy Skillz is a trail blazer behind the decks with his forte for playing mixes for high-end crowds, he just never waltzed into the Marines Birthday Ball to play music.

DJ Andy Skillz poses with US Marine Corps during the Birthday Ball. Courtesy Photo

“I was put under intense training for over a month on the type of music to play. I was prepared, confident and ready to go. I am glad I passed with flying colours,” he says.

According to Andy Skillz, when afforded the chance to play a such events, the emphasis is to make sure no one doubts his ability to deliver.

He believes that his vibrant and energetic sets, artfully compiled to provide the niche crowd with their every desire, are one of the reasons he’s been able to land such gigs. “I want to believe that I leave a long-lasting impression on those I play for and create a strong bond,” he says.

Those who have been to high end places like Latitude (Makindye) Speke Hotel, or Racers Lounge (Bukoto) can attest to his skills.

The corporates and expatriate community truly love his masterclass spinning and are always yearning for more from him.

Andy Skillz was recently selected as the Director of Entertainment (Uganda) for the Africa Honour Awards (AHA), which will be held in London, UK later this year.