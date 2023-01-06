Discharged Saha’s performances pushed to April

By Ahmad Muto

Singer King Saha, who started trending over a week ago after a photo of him on a hospital bed receiving treatment emerged, has since been discharged.

On December 28, 2022, his hospital admission was greeted with a lot of anxiety by his legion of fans, following claims that he had been asked to consider rehabilitation.

On Monday, January 2, after days of speculation, a photo of Saha looking fairly recuperated emerged online, where he was seen sipping an energy booster. He was suffering from malaria and some other infections.

Now his management has pushed forward all his performances that were scheduled for January, February and March to April when they expect him to have fully recovered.

On Tuesday, to allay fears of his fans and counter allegations online, he shared a photo displaying his Clinical Pathology Report from Nakasero Hospital to show he was not a candidate for rehabilitation.

Why? His nemesis, singer Bebe Cool, included him on his annual list of top artistes in 2020 but accused him of spending more time intoxicating himself rather than focusing on his career with all the talent he has.

Then towards New Year’s Day, entertainer Brian Mulondo accused Saha of turning up for corporate events carrying a repugnant smell of intoxicants, and also looking as if he divorced showers.