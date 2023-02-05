Diplock Segawa excites female MPs

By Ivan Kabuye

Female Members of Parliament under their association, Uganda Women Parliamentary Association (UWOPA), on Friday, February 3, were taken by surprise as legendary musician Diplock Segawa entertained them to the maximum at Imperial Royal Hotel Kampala.

The women were attending the launching of the Strategic Plan book 2022- 2026 that was officiated by the guest of honour, Rukia Nakadama, the Third Deputy Prime Minister.

Diplock Segawa first performed A corruption song that didn’t excite the Members of Parliament as many remained seated while others got busy on their phones.

However, it was the Sooka Omunonye song that got them on their feet.

The excitement could tell it all as it was the song of their prime days; some wanted to grab the microphone from the artiste to sing along.

After the performance, Segawa thanked Tororo Woman MP Sarah Opendi, who gave him the opportunity to perform for the diplomats and other Members of Parliament, which he had never dreamt about.

However, the MPs seemed to have gotten excited to the extent of forgetting that it was just a 10-minute entertainment interlude, but not a concert as they started singing Obangaina, seducing Bugweri Woman MP Rachael Magoola to perform for them.

Third Deputy Prime Minister Rukia Nakadama (third-left) giving out money to Segawa Diplock (left) while other Members of Parliament look on during the launching of Strategic Plan 2022-2026 at Imperial Royal Hotel, Kampala on Friday, February 3, 2023. Photo by Ivan Kabuye

MP’s dancing as they enjoy performances during the launching of Strategic Plan 2022-2026 at Imperial Royal Hotel, Kampala on Friday, February 3, 2023. Photo by Ivan Kabuye