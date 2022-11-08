Wednesday, November 9, 2022
DigiArt Fest returns in 6th edition 

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Kampala Sun writer

DigiArt Fest, an event that brings together and celebrates illustrators, animators and video gamers is set to return on December 16th and 17th. The event happening in it’s 6th edition will take place at Acacia Mall located in Kampala.

DigiArt Fest will bring together skills of creatives in Animation, Comics and Video Games together under one roof with a goal of uplifting the industry of digital art in Uganda.

According to Laurean Ntaate, the Founder of DigiArt Fest, the two days will be opened by some of the activities that will include Video game developers from Uganda who will create different kinds of games that will be uploaded on the website www.tribe.ug . He went on to say that there will also be a showcase and an exhibition from comic book artists and animators.

Gamers engage in games during a previous edition. Courtesy Photo

During the second day of the event, there will also be a play station competition were different winners will walk home with different kind of prizes like cash among other deliverables.

DigiArt Fest started in 2017 and since then, it has grown in numbers. The event has over the years brought together digital art enthusiasts who are also business owners, students, artists, gamers, arts and craft lovers and lovers of pop culture among others.

The event according to Ntaate will also have Ugandan Disney directors who will be on panelist alongside key industry practitioners from Uganda. These will discuss matters concerning the Digital Art industry today.

