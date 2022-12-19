Tuesday, December 20, 2022
Digi Art Festival edutains artists

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Ivan Kabuye

Artists gathered at the two-day Digi Art Festival (December 16-17) at Acacia Mall in Kampala to learn and also exhibit their skills in the digital world.

The exhibitors included the Zimba Games, Arudem Gaming and Ndahura Animators Tribe Uganda.

The festival not only excited artistes, but was also a source of inspiration to those who were new and upcoming artists who wanted to tap into the digital world.

It attracted a lot of lovers of pop culture, including artists who design comic books, animations and video games.

Zimba Games founder explaining to an artist how his games are impacting the society during the Digital art Festival at Acacia Mall, Kampala on Friday, December 16, 2022. (All photos by Ivan Kabuye)

“We have had people flying from abroad and they have come to tap into the community and support our artists, especially those who want to become animators,” says Rolian Ntate, an entrepreneur.

He said digital art started several years ago and it keeps on growing and artists’ work is being credited more than before.

Digital art lovers going through some of the exhibited pieces of art at the Digital Art Festival at Acacia Mall

“We have continuously continued to bring artists back, so they can share ideas, and their activities such as illustration, and video game builders to inspire people,” he said. 

However, Ntate went ahead to explain the challenges in the industry that include infrastructure.

“You might have a client’s project, but you lack a rendering machine, especially for the prototype, so you have to hire it from India,” he said.

Models at the Digi Art Festival
An artist teaching an art student how to use a digital pencil while drawing on a pad during the Digital Art Festival

A man going through the exhibited digital art works during the Digital Art Festival at Acacia Mall

