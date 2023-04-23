Dide unmasked: Rapper is a former Liverpool FC player – fans

By Ahmad Muto

The last few days saw a sensational masked rapper going by the moniker Dide set tongues wagging after revealing he is an English premier league player. Donning a signature black mask with hand gloves to conceal his identity, he kicked up a storm after releasing a viral track he titled Thrill.



The premier league revelation however got football and music fans to join forces to unmask Dide, suggesting random names of black premier league players. Eddie Nketiah got mentioned the most with claims that his frame matched Dide’s, and also that Dide is close to the perfect anagram for Eddie.

It was not long though before two things gave Dide away – a tattoo and hairstyle. On his wrist, a diamond shaped tattoo was spotted, and the extension of his cornrows that matched numerous photos of Sheyi Ojo, a former Liverpool striker who now plays for Cardiff.

In Thrill, he carries a heavy London accent synonymous with UK rappers, not far off from, Stormyz’s, one of the most popular rappers from there.

On his Instagram @dideworld, he wrote: It’s about time we think outside of the box #whoisdide.”

Other premier league players whose names were suggested were Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling, New Castle United’s Joe Willock, and Southampton’s Aisley Maitland-Niles.

In the late 2000s, Ugandan hiphop welcomed a rapper called Enigma whose signature look was mask on to conceal his identity. But out of the many people the public suggested could be the rapper is the now city lord mayor, Erias Lukwago