Diddy mocks Burnaboy after losing Grammy

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Burnaboy’s loss at the just concluded Grammy Awards in the Best Global Music album category has disappointed one person, and he is not even Nigerian – US rapper and entrepreneur Diddy.

On his Instagram stories, he took a jab at Burna Boy thinking his album Love Damini was as powerful as the Twice As Tall that he co-produced for the afrobeats star.

He posted: “I helped you win your first Grammy award which I did out of kindness, and somehow you thought you could win another without my help?? Oh okay..”

It should be noted that the pair worked on Twice As Tall album during the Covid-19 lockdown and only met physically after the album was unveiled. It won the Grammy for Best Global Music Album in 2021.

Burnaboy also lost Best Global Music Performance at the Grammys, the same category Ugandan singer Eddy Kenzo was a nominee for his effort with American singer Matt B in Gimme love.

Meanwhile, Nigerian singer Tems, won her first Grammy in the Best melodic Rap category for her effort in Future’s Wait for you.

Nigerians hailed Tems but trolled Burnaboy suggesting those attending his next concert should consider carrying helmets while others suggested checking on him claiming the last time he lost a Grammy, he got really sick.

Burnaboy lost his first Grammy nomination to Beninese singer Angelique Kidjo at the 62nd Grammys in 2020.