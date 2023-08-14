Did SK Mbuga leave Leila Kayondo in the house to go and be introduced by Vivienne?

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Leila Kayondo has revealed that she was once left in the house by her man who went out to attend his introduction ceremony with another woman.

On top of that, she added that she was subjected to a lot of domestic violence by the same man even over the slightest of infractions.

“A man left me in the house one time and went for his introduction ceremony. So these things happen, and to anyone. I have been in a situation of domestic violence. The person would beat me up. I will not mention names. Even just getting annoyed a little. That was his character. We, artistes, are like all other people out there, it’s just that ours become public,” said the singer while appearing on a local television station.

Kayondo has not been known publicly to be any other relationship since the one with businessman SK Mbuga.

Mbuga subjected the singer to a thorough beating in January 2016 that saw him picked up by the Police.

Kayondo begged for help from the then Inspector General of Police, Kale Kayihura and the public via a long Facebook post with photos of her brutalised face attached.

In November 2016, Angella Vivienne Chebet introduced SK Mbuga at a lavish ceremony in Katale, Seguku and got married a week later.