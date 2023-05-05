Friday, May 5, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Did I die? I can’t be caught dead going back to school, Sheebah vows
Top News

Did I die? I can’t be caught dead going back to school, Sheebah vows

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Joan Murungi

After Sheebah Karungi was chosen as the career ambassador of Victoria University on May 3, it gave the impression that she has plans of going back to school. However, going back to school is not on the to-do list of the Senior Two dropout.

“I can’t go back to school or even do any course at university because I have studied every course in real life. I have studied whatever people need to be successful by experience. That is how God helped me fortunately or unfortunately,” she said.

In her speech, the Did I Die singer recollected the struggle she went through growing up in abject poverty. The daughter of a single mother, Sheebah did not go past Senior Two at Kawempe Primary School as her mother could not afford the fees.

“Me being here is motivational to the students because I didn’t study. It is historical and powerful for a woman like me to reach where I have reached. It is because of resilience. I want to teach the students values of life that have made me successful,” Sheebah said.

You may also like

VIDEO: Engola killer was a ‘humble boy’, family says

Philly Lutaaya family threat to sue musicians irks Geosteady

You’re the only artiste who has somersaulted in a kanzu, GNL Zamba...

Iron sheets case: Minister Nandutu granted sh10m cash bail

I didn’t reconcile with Bebe Cool, King Saha clears air

Professor Jay thanks God for recovery

Musicians bashed over fighting for supremacy

I got five points in A’level, Bebe Cool brags

My goal is to eliminate Nigerian music from Uganda – Alien Skin

Sheebah Karungi unveiled as new Victoria University career ambassador

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.