Did I die? I can’t be caught dead going back to school, Sheebah vows

By Joan Murungi

After Sheebah Karungi was chosen as the career ambassador of Victoria University on May 3, it gave the impression that she has plans of going back to school. However, going back to school is not on the to-do list of the Senior Two dropout.

“I can’t go back to school or even do any course at university because I have studied every course in real life. I have studied whatever people need to be successful by experience. That is how God helped me fortunately or unfortunately,” she said.

In her speech, the Did I Die singer recollected the struggle she went through growing up in abject poverty. The daughter of a single mother, Sheebah did not go past Senior Two at Kawempe Primary School as her mother could not afford the fees.

“Me being here is motivational to the students because I didn’t study. It is historical and powerful for a woman like me to reach where I have reached. It is because of resilience. I want to teach the students values of life that have made me successful,” Sheebah said.