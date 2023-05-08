Did Diamond, Zuchu hit at her family in new video?

By Ahmad Muto

Tanzanian singer Zuchu, who also happens to be signed to singer Diamond Platnumz’s record label, WCB, had her boss feature in her video, Utaniua as a video vixen. She premiered the video on media streaming site YouTube on May 1, notching over a million views in 24 hours.

Zuchu is seen in the video acting as Diamond’s love interest, but they have to jump hoops because Zuchu’s father does not approve of him. In the end, they elope to save her from an arranged marriage.

Diamond told Wasafi FM that he put the whole video together from composition to production and direction. He also said that as much as vixens are normally paid, he did not seek payment from Zuchu, but came in as a music industry leader to popularise the video.

Recall in November 2022, Diamond’s mother, Sandra, popularly known as Mama Dangote, confirmed that her son was dating Zuchu and called her daughter-in-law.

However, in January 2023, Zuchu’s mother, Khadija Kopa, rubbished claims that Diamond was her son-in-law after claims that he had married Zuchu in a secret ceremony.

Kopa, a celebrated taarab singer in Tanzania, told a Tanzanian TV that her daughter never introduced to her a man and she was expecting one, not just Diamond.

Meanwhile, Zuchu’s estranged father, Othman Soud, emerged in 2020 when the singer started making headlines, to reconnect with the family.