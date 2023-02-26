Did 200,000 people attend Chameleone’s concert?

Sunday, February 26, 2023
By Ahmad Muto
The post mortem of singer Jose Chameleone’s first botched Gwanga Mujje concert on February 10, 2023 was laced with a lot of theories and trolls. From what happened to the stage to what could possibly have angered the clouds.
Same energy has been given to the review of his concert, the street way – devoid of the stage design, lighting, sound quality and performance. Turn up, normally the street yardstick for a successful concert has been the main subject. And the drone shots have been shared way too much that they must have started losing colour.

Chameleon performing amidst cheering crowds at at his maiden concert Gwanga Mujje on Friday 24th February 2023. Photo by Ivan Kabuye.

A social media PR page (@Fastlane_media) claimed 200,000 revellers turned up for the show but didn’t get away with it. “@ JChameleone’ #GwangaMujje concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval attracts over 200,000 fans. The Legend Roars, Uganda bows!” They tweeted.
They rubbished the figure online and told them even if they counted the online audience, they still won’t add up to 200,000.
Moses Rudende, a media personality replied: “200,000? TWO HUNDRED THOUSAND? It was sold out for sure, but don’t lie like this.”
Last year, it was claimed online that Winnie Nwagi’s Fire Concert attracted over 150,000 revelers at the same Lugogo venue, a figure that was also disputed.
And the figure even got smaller for Spice Diana’s Regular concert early this year – just over 10,000 as reported by online sources.
However, available ground information indicate that the cricket oval can only host 20,000 revelers for concerts. A modest 5,000 for cricket and 8,000 for football.

