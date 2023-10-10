Diana Kinobe voted Miss Uganda-Canada

By Alfred Byenkya



Canada-based model and fashion designer Mel Diana Kinobe has been voted Miss Uganda-Canada 2023.



She was named winner of the contest at an event that took place in Toronto, Canada from October 7-8, 2023.



The first runner-up of the contest was Lindsey Tabitha, a resident of Ontario, North York and the second runner-up was Sarath Piath, a model and fashion designer based in Toronto, Ottawa.



Other contestants were Kezia Kaddu, Kyakunda Ruth Nyangoma and Esther Nabatanzi.

Dr. Kulthum Nabunya Gumisiriza, a judge, congratulated the winner and the rest of the contestants for taking part in the event.

“Congratulations Miss Uganda-Canada 2023. We liked your intelligence and the passion you shared with your fellow Ugandans,” she said in a social media post after the event.

TV presenter Diana Nabatanzi was the MC at the event, while Lydia Jazmine entertained the guests.