Diana Kinobe voted Miss Uganda-Canada

by Editorial Team
By Alfred Byenkya

Canada-based model and fashion designer Mel Diana Kinobe has been voted Miss Uganda-Canada 2023.

She was named winner of the contest at an event that took place in Toronto, Canada from October 7-8, 2023.

The first runner-up of the contest was Lindsey Tabitha, a resident of Ontario, North York and the second runner-up was Sarath Piath, a model and fashion designer based in Toronto, Ottawa.

Other contestants were Kezia Kaddu, Kyakunda Ruth Nyangoma and Esther Nabatanzi.

Dr. Kulthum Nabunya Gumisiriza, a judge, congratulated the winner and the rest of the contestants for taking part in the event.

“Congratulations Miss Uganda-Canada 2023. We liked your intelligence and the passion you shared with your fellow Ugandans,” she said in a social media post after the event.

TV presenter Diana Nabatanzi was the MC at the event, while Lydia Jazmine entertained the guests.

