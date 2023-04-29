Diamond’s sister denies relationship with rival Harmonize

By Alex Balimwikungu

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz’s sister has denied she is dating his rival, Harmonize.

Early this week, Harmonize announced that Diamond’s older sister, Esma Platnumz, is in his new song dubbed Say Yes.

He thanked Esma for contributing to the song and for their love and friendship.

“Thank you for pure love and friendship. God bless you,” Harmonize wrote.

It is reported that Diamond’s family is upset and banned her from hanging out with them.

Esma has also been listening to Harmonize’s music, which supposedly brought family wrangles, because Diamond and Harmonize don’t see each other eye to eye since the latter left his record label WCB in 2019.

Esma went live on her Instagram to address the allegations. She started off by saying she regrets being famous. She insisted she is single and is not seeing Harmonize, who is single following his break up with Kajala.

“There was a time I wanted to be famous so bad, but now, I regret being famous. People wake up creating things so that they have something to talk about,” she said

Esma also lamented she is no longer at peace. “You will put these dramas (sic) on us that you’ll prevent people who really want to love us not even having the courage to approach us.”

She revealed that she was once dumped because social media reported she was with someone else.