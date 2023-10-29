Diamond’s sh380m booking fee frustrating business

By Ahmad Muto

While performing in Kenya at the Oktobafest on Saturday, October 28, Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz told revellers that the reason he rarely performs in the country is because not many event organizers have made the effort to match his new booking fee as per his rate card.

The last time Diamond revised his rate card was August 2022 when he put it at $100,000 (sh380 million) making him arguably the most expensive artiste in the region. Way up from the sh230 million he charged in 2021, which was higher than the sh77 million he charged in 2015.

The figure does not include logistics, his flight plus that of his crew that is catered for separately by the event organizer/promoter.

He explained that he revised his rate card upwards after realizing he was being underpaid in East Africa yet artistes from outside the region with higher booking fees got booked more often and paid handsomely. He also claimed he has turned down several offers from event organizers that were not willing to follow his rate card. His argument is that he is now focused on building a value for his brand.

