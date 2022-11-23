Diamond’s mother reveals he is dating Zuchu

By Ahmad Muto

Tanzanian singer, Diamond Platnumz’s mother fondly referred to as Mama Dangote by her star son’s fans has finally revealed he is dating his WCB music label signee, Zuchu.

The revelation came while sending a birthday message to the sensational singer, wishing her a long life and blessings, using her real name – Zuhura Othman Soud, and the reference of daughter-in-law

The revelation comes a day after Zuchu reportedly admitted to dating the father of four, months after denying rumours. This was via a TikTok video where she admitted Diamond is her boyfriend and she is in love.

Last month she gifted Diamond a pair of sneakers worth Ush2.2million, and a Ush45million customized chain.

Zuchu and Diamond have had some of their romantic moments caught on camera but denied, not even with the gifts and trips abroad.

Diamond has four known children – two with Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan, one with Tanzanian Hamisa Mobetto, and the youngest with Kenyan singer, Tanasha Donna.