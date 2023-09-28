Diamond’s mother, baby mama reconcile on birthday, Zuchu warned

By Ahmad Muto

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz’s mother Sanura Kassim popularly known as Mama Dangote is very much involved in the life of her superstar son, and has been accused multiple times of condoning the adventures of his son, siring children with multiple women with no sign of settling down.

In 2020, she accused Tanasha of attempting to trap his rich son with a child.

However, on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, the Kenyan singer and socialite showered Mama Dangote with expensive gifts. The singer’s mother expressed gratitude through a post on Instagram with her 16.6 million followers.

The video she shared had a flower bouquet with dollar bills and expensive perfumes. She captioned the video, “I was about to leave the site when I encountered a surprise birthday gift from Tom’s mum, Tanahsa Donna. I have no words, I say Alhamdulilah.” Tanasha replied with, “Happy belated Ma!”

It should also be recalled that in 2020, Mama Dangote got slammed after she referred to Tanasha’s son with Diamond, Abdul Naseeb as “Kichwa Kubwa ” meaning big head. She was forced to respond to the backlash stating that it was an inside joke, one they used since the baby boy was born.Tanzanians have now warned Diamond’s rumoured girlfriend, singer Zuchu to be on the lookout and protect her boyfriend from the baby mama who flew from Kenya to surprise the mom.