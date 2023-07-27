Diamond’s ex Hamisa Mobetto secretly ‘ties the knot’

By Alex Balimwikungu

Tanzanian model Hamisa Mobetto is reported to have walked down the aisle with her partner, Togolese tycoon Kevin Sowax, in a secret ceremony in China.

Videos of the event have surfaced online, showing Hamisa being introduced to Kevin’s family and friends.

Hamisa had previously expressed her desire to get married, and it seems that she has finally found the man of her dreams.

The couple’s wedding was a private affair, but it was clear that they were very happy to be celebrating their love with their closest friends and family.

“God’s timing is the best. I can’t say exactly when, but I pray for the best. There’s no woman who doesn’t want to get married, maybe a few,” she said.

Reflecting on her journey, Hamisa confessed to once doubting the sanctity of marriage. However, she said, her perspective changed when she felt she had found her soulmate.

“For a while, I didn’t have faith in marriage. During that period, I had never really seen any example that I should have my marriage like a certain man and his wife,” she said.

“But now I see the importance of marriage, considering that I have children. I know that the importance of the husband will be this and that,” she explained.

Following their split in 2020, Mobetto sensationally claimed that Bongo Flava star singer Diamond Platnumz wanted to have a child with her so desperately while dating Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan that he got her pregnant three times.

Mobetto, however, disclosed that they lost the initial two pregnancies before they got their son: third-time lucky!

After the arrival of their baby, Dylan Nasseb, in August 2017, Mobetto and Diamond had a nasty fallout – and, at one point, the outgoing model was forced to drag the singer to court for child support.